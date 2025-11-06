Insider Buying: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Insider Acquires 2,425 Shares of Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) insider Lee Kenneth Groom acquired 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $100,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,792.18. This represents a 20.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 531,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,947. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

