Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron Sells 5,374 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Robert Gendron sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $505,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Monday, October 27th, Robert Gendron sold 1,321 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $121,532.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Robert Gendron sold 2,795 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $252,947.50.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Robert Gendron sold 2,116 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $187,646.88.

Vicor Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of VICR stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.81. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $96.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 19.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.