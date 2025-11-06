Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.68. 698,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $222.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.57.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

