Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.68. 698,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $222.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.57.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
