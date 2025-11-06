Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Insider Sells £1,814,102.64 in Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 762,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238, for a total value of £1,814,102.64.

Nigel Hanbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Nigel Hanbury sold 39,027 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238, for a total value of £92,884.26.

On Monday, November 3rd, Nigel Hanbury sold 39,160 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 238, for a total value of £93,200.80.

On Monday, November 3rd, Nigel Hanbury sold 39,130 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 238, for a total value of £93,129.40.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Nigel Hanbury sold 500,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219, for a total value of £1,095,000.

On Friday, August 29th, Nigel Hanbury bought 200,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 per share, for a total transaction of £440,000.

On Thursday, August 28th, Nigel Hanbury sold 434,552 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202, for a total value of £877,795.04.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Nigel Hanbury sold 64,705 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210, for a total value of £135,880.50.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Nigel Hanbury sold 11,260 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210, for a total transaction of £23,646.

Shares of Helios Underwriting stock traded down GBX 3 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 218. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,740. The stock has a market cap of £155.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helios Underwriting plc has a 52 week low of GBX 182.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 279.75.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting ( LON:HUW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helios Underwriting had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Underwriting plc will post 36.8921875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

