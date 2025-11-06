Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%.The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,881,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,686,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $202,026.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,447.44. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 199,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $121,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,753,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $478,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

