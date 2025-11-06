Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases 57 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 57 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 per share, with a total value of £198.93.

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Graham Prothero acquired 8,571 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £29,998.50.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of LON GLE traded down GBX 2 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 348. 350,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,381. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 320 and a 12-month high of GBX 589. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £203.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MJ Gleeson ( LON:GLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MJ Gleeson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

