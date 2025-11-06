SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 3,659 shares.The stock last traded at $21.68 and had previously closed at $23.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUOPY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SUMCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SUMCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get SUMCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SUOPY

SUMCO Trading Up 4.3%

SUMCO Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.