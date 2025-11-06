ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.87, but opened at $37.36. ScanSource shares last traded at $41.1450, with a volume of 45,088 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ScanSource

ScanSource Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $2,126,945.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,382.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $32,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,977.26. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,677 shares of company stock worth $6,876,030. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 159.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 400.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in ScanSource by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.