Sun Hung Kai and (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sun Hung Kai and Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.01. Sun Hung Kai and shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 620 shares traded.

Sun Hung Kai and Stock Down 14.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

About Sun Hung Kai and

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

