Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $7.57. Gogo shares last traded at $7.0870, with a volume of 904,034 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $223.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOGO. Wall Street Zen cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gogo news, CEO Christopher John Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,100. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gogo by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Trading Down 11.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 194.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.