Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Trading Up 10.6% – Still a Buy?

Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.07 and last traded at $78.92. 1,625,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,478,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metsera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Metsera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Metsera Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Metsera

The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Metsera by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Metsera by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metsera in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metsera in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Metsera Company Profile

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

