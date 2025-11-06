Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,912 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Campari Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Campari Group
Campari Group Trading Up 4.7%
Campari Group Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Campari Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tempus AI: Volatility Equates to Opportunity in AI Leader
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Follow the Money: 3 Stocks With High Institutional Ownership
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Can Gold Mining Stocks Shine as the Metals Rally Falters?
Receive News & Ratings for Campari Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campari Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.