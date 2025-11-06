Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,912 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Campari Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

