ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $5.55. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.6050, with a volume of 389,529 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

ICL Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. CWM LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

