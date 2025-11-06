Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 831,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 203,925 shares.The stock last traded at $63.5750 and had previously closed at $64.69.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Trading Down 1.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF by 284.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.