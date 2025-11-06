Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Pigeon Corp (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.2268, but opened at $2.60. Pigeon shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 540 shares changing hands.

Pigeon Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Pigeon Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

