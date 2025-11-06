Reviewing Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Algoma Steel Group and ZK International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 ZK International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Algoma Steel Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZK International Group has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group -31.27% -15.13% -6.51% ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and ZK International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group $2.07 billion 0.19 -$62.28 million ($4.75) -0.81 ZK International Group $95.31 million 0.16 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

ZK International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ZK International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZK International Group beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

