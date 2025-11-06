Comparing Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) and The Competition

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & Silver Ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 464 1112 1057 26 2.24

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.82%. As a group, “Gold & Silver Ores” companies have a potential upside of 39.20%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -16.25 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $866.75 million -$211.09 million -26.29

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals peers beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

