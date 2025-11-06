SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.39, but opened at $93.93. SharkNinja shares last traded at $94.4570, with a volume of 1,897,707 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

SharkNinja Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 60.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 39.3% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 504.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

