Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. Barclays upped their price objective on Arvinas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $722.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at $575,478.97. This trade represents a 65.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

