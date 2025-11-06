TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

Fortinet Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of FTNT traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,296,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,868. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 40.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after buying an additional 1,733,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $153,576,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

