UBS Group Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $175.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.69. The company had a trading volume of 343,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,283. Xylem has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

