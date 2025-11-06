Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $315.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPAY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY traded up $18.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.46. 622,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.90. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,851,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after acquiring an additional 472,147 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,362,000 after purchasing an additional 124,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,649,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

