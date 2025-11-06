Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock traded up $7.47 on Thursday, reaching $79.01. 3,043,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,399,750. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $542,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,115,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,719,346.72. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $2,122,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 465.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

