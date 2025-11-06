Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 846,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.31. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Steven Madden by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.