Xencor’s (XNCR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XNCR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Xencor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Xencor Stock Down 0.4%

Xencor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 395,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,802. Xencor has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.64. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 4.3% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.