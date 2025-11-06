Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BROS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 30.8% during the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

