Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.540-2.560 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. 390,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,289. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,732.99. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,207. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,575 shares of company stock worth $5,241,561. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 513,599 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 42.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 588,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 174,149 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $5,392,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 117.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 144,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 279,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 81,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

