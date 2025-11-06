Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.08% from the company’s previous close.

STKL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,137,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $502.88 million, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.38. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.57 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. SunOpta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 355,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

