Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $59,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 148,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 212,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9%

PG opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.37. The company has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $145.65 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

