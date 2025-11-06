Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sunoco (SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2025 – Sunoco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/29/2025 – Sunoco was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

10/8/2025 – Sunoco had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Sunoco had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 181.28%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

