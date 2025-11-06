PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 349,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. PROS has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have commented on PRO shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $9,716,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

