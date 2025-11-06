Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.0%

SMCI stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,307,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,784,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,046 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 27.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 924,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,290,000 after acquiring an additional 188,840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 558,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 206.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 362,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

