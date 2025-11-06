Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.12, but opened at $66.68. Q2 shares last traded at $68.2810, with a volume of 733,278 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Up 13.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,499 shares of company stock worth $650,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.