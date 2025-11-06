Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $6.69. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.1870, with a volume of 53,413,892 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STGW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.36 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 43.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 311.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 51.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

