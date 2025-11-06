LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.34. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $5.6050, with a volume of 970,716 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 20.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 1.15.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.The business had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darren M. Black sold 8,407,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,970,305.05. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $18,213,249.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,324,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,623,678.79. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,407,643 shares of company stock worth $103,466,750 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,670,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 356,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

