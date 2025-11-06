BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.3380, with a volume of 167945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Shawn Conway acquired 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49,999.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,799,986.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,049,919.99. This trade represents a 19.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in BellRing Brands by 50.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,928,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,849 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 418.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,811 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $124,777,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

