Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 57451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $734.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

