CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.5280, with a volume of 471158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

CoreCivic Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $580.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,351.96. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,139.62. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,852,000 after purchasing an additional 267,198 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,856,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 361.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 987,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 35.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,073,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 280,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 99.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 907,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 452,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

