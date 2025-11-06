Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 37,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Klondike Gold Trading Down 15.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

