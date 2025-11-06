J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.1740 and last traded at $19.1740, with a volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

