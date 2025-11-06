Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.57 and last traded at C$13.56, with a volume of 52234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHE.UN. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.08%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate.

