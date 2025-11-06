Universal (NYSE:UVV) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head-To-Head Survey

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) and Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Universal shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Universal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $8.49 million 6.07 -$4.16 million $0.01 19.04 Universal $2.94 billion 0.47 $95.05 million $4.11 13.56

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s. Universal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charlie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Charlie’s and Universal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 19.36% -174.49% 36.91% Universal 3.51% 8.46% 4.10%

Summary

Universal beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients, as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food markets; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. Universal Corporation was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

