Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.880-4.960 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

