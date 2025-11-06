Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.8 million.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $11.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,761,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,222. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.62 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Zacks Research downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $314,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,851.93. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,725.22. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,887 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

