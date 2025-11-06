Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at BTIG Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $184.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.74.

Datadog Stock Up 21.2%

DDOG stock traded up $32.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.78. 13,527,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $191.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,369.60. The trade was a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,512,446 shares of company stock valued at $207,641,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $347,728,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 729.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,763 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $177,050,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

