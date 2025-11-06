McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $927.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $873.00 to $927.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCK. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.69.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $844.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,842. McKesson has a 52-week low of $558.13 and a 52-week high of $863.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

