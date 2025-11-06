Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.97.

FTNT stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,709,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,330. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

