Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE CRK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 1,921,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,186. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 82,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

