Robert W. Baird Cuts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $23.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 10.2%

NYSE:WWW traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 2,246,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $409,271.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,373.12. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 11,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $257,304.96. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,704 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.