Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FICO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,170.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $66.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,695.50. 248,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,460. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,599.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,670.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,485,307.38. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,831,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,864,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

